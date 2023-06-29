His family and community sadly lost a pillar on Friday, June 23, 2023, when Norris L. “Buck” Godwin went home to be with the Lord.
He was retired from the family business, H.E. Williams & Company, where he served the community and supported the residents of Millsboro with charitable endeavors. He was a lifelong resident of Millsboro, and his contributions to the community were many. He was a 50-year member of the Millsboro Lions Club, where he served as past president. He also served on the Millsboro Town Council and served as the police commissioner.
Godwin and his wife, Barbara, had many friends, including their close friends whom they met through their love of dancing at the Clarion in Ocean City, Md., including Dr. and Mrs. Berger, staff of the Clarion, many members of the band and a host of others with whom they formed lifelong friendships.
Godwin was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Godwin and Norris Godwin Sr.; his beloved wife, Barbara Godwin; and his cherished daughter Dawn Stevens. He is survived by his daughter Liz Donaway (and Bob); granddaughter, Ashley Donaway; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Avery and Addi; his sister Doreen (and Bill) Shaner of Durham, N.C.; many cousins and close family members; and his best friend of more than 70 years, Donald Ward.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Services will be private. The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Millsboro Lions Club, P.O. Box 502, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.