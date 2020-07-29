Normandie Lee (Frey) Pollitt, 77, of Claymont, Del., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Jean and Chester Frey.
Upon graduation from Claymont High School in 1960, Pollitt worked briefly for Colonial Chevrolet before marrying Leonard Pollitt in 1962.
Her happiest times were spent at Holy Rosary Elementary School as a “lunchroom mom” embracing all the children as her own. “Mrs. P” was always available, with her caring and loving spirit, which earned her the title of the “Neighborhood Mom.” She touched many young lives over the years and will be remembered for her kind nature, joyful laugh and impromptu ice cream trips.
After raising her children, Pollitt lived with her mother in Millville, Del., where she once again embraced her love of children, taking on a job caring for the infants at Hickory Tree Daycare. After retiring, she moved to Wilmington to live with her eldest daughter and son-in-law.
She will live on in the hearts of many who loved her and will be dearly missed by all, especially her children.
Pollitt was a devoted wife and mother to her four children, Kelley Kosinski and her husband, Andy, Kerri Heaney, Lenny Pollitt and his wife, Amy, and Colleen Delp and her husband, Brian; grandmother to seven, Tori, Searra, Savannah, Sean, T.J., Brianna and Brandon; wife of Leonard Pollitt; and sister of Stephanie Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be made to the Delaware Humane Association.
Private services will be held. Her final resting place will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.