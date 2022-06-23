Norman R. Anderson, 79, of Salisbury, Md., and formerly of Dagsboro, Del., died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury. He was born in Milford, Del., son of the late Norman Max Anderson and Hilda Anna (Murray) Anderson.
Anderson retired from work for DuPont after 38 years of service, and then went to work for the Indian River School District as a paraprofessional, retiring from there in 2013.
He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro, a life member of Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, where he was formerly active with the ambulance and fire police, Delaware Masonic Lodge #37 AF & AM, Job’s Daughters and American Legion Post 24 in Dagsboro.
Anderson was preceded in death by a grandson, David E. Rowe Jr. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy C. Anderson of Salisbury, Md.; three daughters, Barbara A. Agee and her husband, Craig, of Calera, Ala., Teresa A. Rowe and her husband, David, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Kathy M. Quillen and her husband, Norman, of Oxford, Pa.; three brothers, Gary Anderson, Leon Anderson and Alan Anderson, all of Millsboro, Del.; five grandchildren, Ashley Anderson, Heather Rowe, James Lewis, Carrie Lee Lewis and Norman Quillen; three great-grandchildren, Lily Rowe, Abraham Rowe and David Rowe.
A funeral service was to be held at noon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Kun Chon Lee officiating. Burial was to be in Dagsboro Redmen’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anderson’s memory may be made to Delaware State Association of DeMolay Chapters, 2531 Chimney Hill Road, Felton, DE 19943. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.