Norman Lee Garrison Jr., 84, of Dover, Del., departed this life on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Affectionately known as “Neg” to family and friends, Garrison was born in Pungoteague, Accomack County, Va., on June 9, 1938, to the late Norman Lee “Nubby” Garrison Sr., who passed away in 1997, and Irene Ruth Garrison, who passed away in 1984.
Garrison was educated in the Accomack Public School System. Though his education was limited, he excelled in life, working as a forklift driver for 35 years at General Food Inc., until his retirement in 2001. After retirement, he briefly worked as a bus driver for Kent County Public School System. He loved to travel and meet new people.
In addition to his parents, Garrison was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey McKinley Garrison, in 1958; a brother, Francis Eugene Garrison, in 1981; sister, Yvonne “Vilee” Garrison Parker, in 2010; nieces Valarie Garrison in 2011 and Connie Rae Garrison in 2014; a nephew, Donald Ray Garrison in 2017; a great-niece, Tara Lynn Garrison, in 2020; and a devoted friend, Nora Rodgers, in 2013. Left to cherish his memories are his ex-wife, Rosie Mae (Savage) Garrison-Showell of Camden, Del.; sons Delbert Maurice Garrison (and Tina) of Millsboro, Del., Ray Anthony Garrison of Dover, Del.; a grandson, Ray Anthony Garrison Jr.; four brothers, Charles Louis Garrison (and Ruby) and Brooks Eugene Garrison (and Grace), all of Frankford, Del., Gene Autrey “Billy” Garrison (and Glenda) of Salisbury, Md. ,and Paris Hall of Clarksville, Del.; a sister, Annie Elizabeth “Peachy Girl” Williams of Frankford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Garrison’s life was to be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was follow at Antioch Cemetery in Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 100 W. 10th St. #903, Wilmington, DE 19801. Condolences may be sent online at watsonfh.com.