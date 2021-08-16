Norman Edward Justice II, 99, passed away on Aug. 12, 2021. He was born in Millville, Del., on April 11, 2022, the son of Helen Melson and Norman Edward Justice I. He was raised on a farm in Cedar Neck, Del.., and attended the old Cedar Grove School and then Lord Baltimore School.
After high school, he left his home in Cedar Neck to pursue job opportunities in Maryland, and went to work for the Glen L. Martin Aircraft Co. in Middle River, Md., as an electrician, working on B-26 aircraft. When military duty called, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he trained in electronics. At that time, he trained at the University of Houston, Texas, and Corpus Christi, Texas. Later, while stationed at the Naval Air Station in Quonset Point, R.I., he met his wife, Eleanor Wade.
After his Navy discharge in 1945, he stayed on at the N.A.S. Quonset Point Facility, where he worked as a civilian employee as an electronics and radar instructor. He also had a sideline business servicing televisions, and installing antennas and alarm systems.
Over the years, the couple were gifted with three children, Barry, Noel and Jacqueline. Boating, fishing, and camping were their passions. Norman Justice became a member of the Kentish Guards and King Solomon’s Lodge of Masons. Life was busy and fun. He was able to spend quality time with his family, in spite of his work schedule.
Being retired, to Norman, meant working at something interesting. In 1979, the family moved to Delaware, and he started a travel trunk business, Heirloom Trunks, which had been his passion for the last 40 years.
Justice was a member of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, having served many years as treasurer. He received the prestigious Melvin Jones Award for dedicated service. He was also a member of the Mariner’s Bethel Church, where he became head usher.
Justice was predeceased by his father and mother; his sister, Grace Evans; his brother Ralph Justice; and his wife, Eleanor Wade Justice, to whom he was married for 58 years. He is survived by his son Barry Justice and his wife, Carol; his son Noel Justice; his daughter Jacqueline and her husband, David McCormick; four grandchildren, Wesley, Nicole, Dylan and Sara; and four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Kayley, Allison and Eric. Norman Justice passed on what would have been his and Eleanor’s 76th anniversary.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in Norman Justice’s name to the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, P.O. Box 525, Ocean View, DE 19970, and/or Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church, at the above address. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.