Norman “Bud” Rickard, 87, of Sussex County, Del., passed away after hard-fought battles with various illnesses over the last four years. He was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Springfield, Pa., to Raymond Rickard Sr. and Leila Krebs. He also grew up next to an amazing big brother, Raymond Jr., all of whom preceded him in death.
Rickard joined the Air Force in 1951 and served honorably and proudly until his discharge in 1955. He then raised a family, working at various jobs throughout an exemplary career throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware: data processing and accountant manager for Precision Tube Company; part-time firefighter for Glenside Weldon Fire Department; detective of security and director of computer operations for Montgomery County Courthouse/Government; club manager of Bethlehem Steel County Club (Hellertown, Pa.); chief inspector for Sussex County Planning and Zoning department and Board of Adjustment secretary for over 15 years. In January of 2012, Rickard was nominated and selected to serve as a board member for the Sussex County’s Board of Adjustment. He was best known for his professionalism and his rapport with developers and homeowners. An elected official stated, “He’s the man we always called to put out fires.” He was quoted as saying, “I love Sussex County, and I like the action and the challenge to help make it a better county.”
Rickard was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic and the ability to connect with anyone he ever met. His talents and interests seemed endless as a private pilot, scratch golfer, youth football coach, avid trumpeter and boater—and probably a few more. But most importantly he loved his country. He was a true patriot.
He leaves behind his partner of 40 years, Grace “Gay” Parry; four children from his previous marriage to Catherine Danaher Rickard, Craig Rickard and his wife, Cathy, Larry Rickard and his wife, Lisa, Wayne Rickard and his wife, Maureen, and Elizabeth Jane “B.J./Betty Jane” Murphy and her husband, Jim; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family would especially like to thank his good friends in Sussex County government and beyond. “He thought the world of each and every one of you.”
He requested to be cremated. As a Korean War era veteran, his ashes will be interred at Sussex County Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., with a visitation headstone to commemorate his life. A private memorial service will be held on Dec. 4, 2020, with immediate family and invited close friends.