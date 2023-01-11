Norma Lee Shaw Gaunt, 80, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Daughter of the late Les Shaw and Anna Rankin, she was born in Frostburg, Md., on June 26, 1942, and raised in Lonoconing, Md.
In high school, she was a cheerleader, as well as a basketball player. She was also a majorette in the Coney Band. In 1967, she moved to Hagerstown, Md., with then-husband Ray Raley. After Norma and Ray had three girls, she worked as an instructional assistant while studying for a bachelor’s degree in early education. In 1971, she started her teaching career. During that time, she also received a master’s degree in education. In 2004, she retired from Maugansville Elementary. She loved all her students and had a positive impact on all of them. She befriended all her fellow teachers and staff.
She was also a water aerobics instructor for the Hagerstown YMCA. On the weekends, she loved to be with her grandchildren. She took them to museums, fairs, movies, amusement parks and so much more.
Gaunt eventually moved to Delaware to be close to the ocean, with her husband, Bill. She loved dancing with Bill. She also enjoyed reading, as well as doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She loved shopping with her sister Leta, and she talked to her on the phone every night. Her greatest joy was her family and friends.
Gaunt was preceded in death by her sister Susanne Rennie. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, William C. Gaunt; a sister, Leta Hopwood and her husband, Denny; a brother, James Rankin and his wife, Linda; daughters, Penny Mckenzie and her husband, John, Kim Minnick and her husband, J.R., Vicki Raley, Sandy Zarillo and her husband, Tony, and Kara Taylor and her husband, Craig; her grandchildren Natasha, Kristen, Andrew and his fiancé, Amber, Alex, Anthony, Daniel, Payton and Emily; her great-grandchildren, Bailey and Lucas; and many special step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was always thinking of others, and in her last request, she wanted her body donated for scientific research. Her body was donated to Science Care of Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held at The Bridge of Life Church on Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. Located at 14 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, Md. Memorial service parking is located at A&E Renaissance Way, Hagerstown, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to the Mercersburg Lions Club for handicap awareness and assistance.