Norma L. Sevick, 80, of Dagsboro, and most recently Cadia Renaissance, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
She was born in Perry Hall, Md., to the late Charles L. and Edith D. Mowbray Heckel. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Campbell.
She was a homemaker. Taking care of her family was most important to her. She was a cancer survivor, who was a social butterfly, enjoyed her cats, shopping, going out to dinner, didn’t know a stranger and had a great sense of humor. She was a wonderful wife and mother who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Joseph G. Sevick of Dagsboro; two sons, Mark Powell and his wife, Phyllis, of Harford County, Md., and John Powell and his wife, Bonnie, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Rachel Powell, Kristin Ruzicka, Justen Campbell and Madisen Campbell, as well as extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939.
