Norma L. Adkins, 87, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Berlin, Md., on Feb. 21, 1934, and raised by Joseph and Annie Aydelotte.
Adkins graduated from Buckingham High School in Berlin. She was a homemaker and devoted mother to everyone. She was a faithful member of The River Church in Roxana, Del., and loved spending time with her family. She was always concerned for the welfare of others, and provided a nurturing and caring environment to everyone she ever met.
In addition to her parents, Adkins was preceded in death by her loving husband Albartus “Al” Adkins, and two grandchildren, Joseph and Annie Adkins. She is survived by four sons, James C. Adkins and his wife, Maria, Thomas A. Adkins, Steven A. Adkins and his wife, Susan, and Joseph L. Adkins and his wife, Katie; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a special caregiver, Robin Irving.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., with viewing starting at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required for those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to The River Church; 35175 Roxana Rd.; Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.