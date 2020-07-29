Norma “Jean” (Wright) Moore, 84, of Oak Orchard, Del., passed away on July 21, 2020, after a brief illness at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born Feb. 5, 1936, in Federalsburg, Md., to Myers and Elizabeth Wright.
She graduated from Seaford High School in 1954 and married Gerald R. Moore in 1955. They would remain married until his death in 1980. After relocating from Rehoboth Beach and Laurel, the couple and their growing family settled permanently back in Oak Orchard. Moore was primarily a homemaker and operated a home daycare until the mid-1990s.
Moore was a skilled and talented baker, and over the years she spent many a day in her home kitchen baking desserts, cookies and other treats to share with family and friends. She was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles for many years and enjoyed watching NASCAR and rooting for her favorite drivers, especially Harry Gant and Jimmie Johnson. She was an avid bingo player and also spent time as Girl Scout troop leader for the Troop 882 during the 1980s.
Besides raising her family and spending time with family and friends, Moore was an active and dedicated member of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company for more than 49 years. She served as the president of Ladies Auxiliary for a total of eight terms, in addition to serving as vice president, secretary and assistant secretary. Due to her efforts and dedication, she was awarded life membership in both the fire company and ladies auxiliary. She was also a recipient the Jefferson Award for volunteerism in 2004.
In addition to her parents and husband, Moore was preceded in death by two sons, Glenn in 1958 and Gerald “Jerry” in 2011. She is survived by her two daughters, Geraldine D’Allesandro and her husband, Mark, of Magnolia, Del., and Susan Barkauskie and her husband, Ron, of Lewes, Del.; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Moore of Georgetown, Del.; her siblings, Joyce Whaley and her husband, James, of Laurel, Del., Dolores Sammons and her husband, David, of Magnolia, Janice Carmean and her husband, Bill, of Oak Orchard and John W. Wright of Seaford, Del.; a brother-in-law, Irvin Moore and his wife, Kathy, of Oak Orchard; a sister-in-law, Martha Landon of Milford, Del.; five grandchildren, Ian D’Allesandro, Trey Mumford, Erin D’Allesandro, Lara Mumford and Jenna Mumford; three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Colton and William; and dozens of nieces and nephews, and several close friends, as she was known many as “Aunt Jean” or “Miss Jean.”
The family thanked the staff at Cadia Renaissance Nursing Home, the Beebe Healthcare ICU team, and Dr. Lee for their compassionate care.
Services were to be held July 27, 2020, at the Long Neck chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro Del., with graveside services officiated by the Rev. Allen Miller at Millsboro Cemetery and a luncheon at the Indian River Volunteer Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary; 32628 Oak Orchard Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.