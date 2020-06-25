Norma Delores Shull Andrews, 80, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 9, 1939, in Harrisonburg, Va., daughter of the late Whitney and Claudia Shull.
Andrews was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4150 in Harrisonburg and 4344 in Smith Mountain Lake. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the slots with her very best friend “Aunt Dot” West and visiting the beach to watch the waves and fish. She also loved going to yard sales on Fridays and Saturdays, and watching any game show on television.
In addition to her parents, Andrews was preceded in death by a daughter, Deann Andrews; a son, Kevin Andrews; a grandson, Kevin McDorman; a brother, Hinkle Shull; three sisters, Maxine Gladwell, Bernita Kiester and Dorothy Baldwin; her significant other, Marshall Tumer; and a son-in-law, Jimmy Wooters. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Dawn Wooters of Frankford and Cornelia R. Madden and her husband, Ronald, of Harrisonburg, Va.; a grandson, Michael Hammer; a granddaughter, Lindsay Wright and her husband, Derrick; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Ila Losh; her four-legged son, Diddle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care-Millsboro; 30164 Commerce Dr.; Millsboro, DE19966. Arrangements are by Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.