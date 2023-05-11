Norma Ayn Daly, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning, May 5, 2023. She was born Norma Ayn Imholz on June 24, 1931, in Middletown, N.Y., to William and Nora Imholz. As a child, she was given the nickname “Ish” because she used to say to people, “I want to go ‘ish’ you” instead of “I want to go with you.”
Daly graduated from Middletown High School in 1949. From there, she went to Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, N.Y. Upon graduation from Ladycliff, she went to NYU and received her master’s degree in education.
In the 1950s, she relocated to the Washington, D.C., area, where she taught at elementary schools in the Arlington, Va., school district for nine years. While in the D.C. area, she met and married Charles Richard “Dick” Daly in February 1959. Starting in the early 1960s, she took time off from teaching while she raised her four children. During that time, she lived with her family in various parts of the United States, as Dick Daly’s job with the U.S. government often required being transferred back to the Washington, D.C., area an average of every three years. In early 1976, she returned to the classroom and worked as a substitute teacher in Montgomery County, Md. In the late summer of 1976, she accepted a teaching position from the Indian River School District in Sussex County, Del.
Over the years, Daly became known as the kind of teacher who was successful in getting students from all elementary grade levels caught up to their required reading levels for their respective grades. In the years that followed, she would sometimes hear from former students who would thank her for taking her personal time to help them in elementary school years to learn to read efficiently. In doing so, many students thus gained the confidence and desire to persevere and learn as they continued their education. She really cared about her students.
Daly taught at the elementary school level in the Indian River School district of Delaware until she retired in 1994. She remained in constant contact, even after retirement, with many teachers from her respective school district, and she remained connected with teachers within the community where she lived. She was also very active with the homeowners association within her community of Keenwick for several years.
She possessed a unique ability to command and light up a room whenever she walked in. She always made everyone (especially children) feel welcome and included in whatever was being discussed or going on. Her often-comical comments and actions, as well as unforgettable sayings, have been forever etched in many family members’ and friends’ memories. These precious memories and events that involved Daly would often be discussed and are guaranteed to be passed onto many generations to come.
Since Daly and her husband were such loyal friends to so many people, family members and long-time friends would often travel far and wide over the years to come visit and stay at the Daly household. It was often said that the phone at her house never stopped ringing, as family and friends were forever calling to say hello and chat with her.
Daly was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dick Daly, in 2016; her brothers, Berchman John Imholz, in 1976, and William Francis Imholz, in 2005; and a sister, Madelyn Imholz Kuharich, in 2007. She is survived by her three sons, Matthew (and Michele) Daly of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Bill (and Helen) Daly of Arlington, Va., and Dan Daly (who selflessly moved back home from California to help care for her over the last three years); and a daughter, Shannon (and Shay) Gallo of Bishopville, Md.; as well as four grandchildren, Angeline Daly, Gabrielle Daly, Joseph Daly and Niland Gallo; step-grandchildren Ashton Beaver and family, Neil Green and family, Kelsey Irving and family, and Morgan Beaver and family. She will also be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many of her former teaching colleagues and longtime friends from all over.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Catholic Charities.