Nora Marguerite Griffin Davisson, 90, passed away on June 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Wilmington, N.C. She was born April 19, 1930, in Burnsville, W.Va., the daughter of Jerome Emmett Griffin and Beryl Bush Griffin.
Davisson graduated from Washington Irving High School and Saint Mary’s School of Nursing. She was the wife of Floris McWhorter Davisson, and they shared 57 years of marriage together. The Davissons lived in Clarksburg W.Va., Rockville Md., Bethany Beach, Del., and Silver Spring, Md. After Floris’ passing, Davisson lived in Abilene, Kan., Severna Park, Md., and for a short time in Wilmington, N.C.
She was a nurse and a childcare provider. She loved to dance, recycle, sing and travel the world. She enjoyed bridge club and Belles & Bows, and was active in many churches. She was an avid WVU fan.
Davisson was preceded in death by her husband, Floris, and grandchildren David Tangredi and Mary Love. She is survived by her three daughters, April Davisson Barker and her husband, John, of Abilene, Kan., Julia Bush and her husband, Steve, of Wilmington, N.C., Ruth Meere and her husband, John, of Lafayette, Colo.; her son, Timothy Davisson and his wife, Lisa, of Baltimore Md.; nine grandchildren, John C. and Jessica Barker, Daniel and Lauren Tangredi, Caitlin Barnes, T.J. Davisson, and Riley, Josie and Griffin Meere; and six great-grandchildren, S.J. Barker, Jaxon Barker, Gia Barker, Tyler Tangredi, Alayna Tangredi and Julian Tangredi.
A 90th birthday party was held June 6 in Wilmington, where her entire family gathered to celebrate her life and lineage. Though her health was failing, she perked right up and sang with her loved ones “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in honor of her West Virginia heritage.
Due to COVID-19 precautious, a celebration of Davisson’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of the giver’s choice. She chose cremation, and her ashes will be interned and reunited with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.wilmingtoncares.com.