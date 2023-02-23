Noel Geoffrey John Tuck, 90, of Bethany Beach, Del., died peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born in Sussex, England, on Dec. 25, 1932, son of the late John Thomas Tuck and Sylvia Florence Ruth (Body) Tuck.
He graduated from Hurstpierpoint, where he enjoyed hockey, rugby and theater productions. Upon graduation, he took articles with a firm of Charter Accountants and then served two years in Cyprus as a second lieutenant in the Royal Corps of Signals. In 1960, he joined Unilever, where he worked in their Nigeria, Ghana and London offices.
Tuck joined Burroughs in 1966, when he came to the United States with his late wife, Diane, and daughter Samantha. He held positions both in the United Kingdom and in the United States as finance director of Burroughs Machines, director of International Taxes and director of International Treasury Operations. He was the founding member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers and a member of the London Treasurers Club.
Retirement brought Noel and his wife, Joyce, to Bethany Beach and the lovely community of Salt Pond. Over the years in Bethany, warm friendships were made at Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Lord Baltimore Lions Club, Salt Pond Board of Directors and St. Martha’s Episcopal Church. He was generous in lending his financial input wherever it was needed.
Traveling the world was a passion of Tuck’s, and with Joyce he traveled to his homeland England many times, extensively throughout Eastern and Western Europe, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and to his favorite continent, Africa. He loved the people of Africa, discovered his favorite food, curry, and also developed his special fondness for lions.
Mentoring children became very important to Tuck in his retirement years. He was instrumental in developing St. Martha’s mentoring program at Phillip C. Showell Elementary School and his years of one-on-one mentoring brought both him and his students great joy. Among many activities, he enjoyed playing games, chess, reading and infecting the students with his witty humor.
He spent much time in retirement both reading and watching football (American soccer) and cheering on his favorite club, Chelsea. He became a Chelsea fan at age 8, and remained an avid fan and supporter throughout his life. Music, especially jazz, was yet another source of relaxation and joy for Tuck.
In addition to his parents, Tuck was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Margaret Bennet Tuck. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Joyce Kathleen (West) Tuck; his sister, Jillian Tuck Adams; his daughter, Samantha Tuck Tawzer (and Lance); his two grandsons, Evan Tawzer and Henry Tawzer; his two stepdaughters, Paula Green (and Kevin) and Deborah Tinson (and Edgar), as well as their children, Colin Green, Anna Green, Eric Green, Tyler Tinson, Lauren Tinson and Chase Tinson.
A celebration of Tuck’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, 117 Maplewood Street, Bethany Beach, Del.. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tuck’s memory may be made to St. Martha’s Episcopal Church 117 Maplewood Street Bethany Beach, DE 19930, or Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. Final care for Noel was entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. His life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.