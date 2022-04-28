Nina Alice Warren, 91, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 21, 2022, at her home. She was born to the late Wilford and Addie Revel on March 22, 1931, in Frankford, Del.
She was a lifelong resident of Delaware and retired from Townsend’s, where she was employed as a secretary for 48 years. She was a quiet person that enjoyed doing her puzzles or watching television. She also enjoyed her Westerns, daytime shows and the news.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kendall Warren, her daughter, Judy Timmons, and her brothers, Jewell and Hugh Revel. She is survived by her sister, Vivian Leifert, her granddaughter, Tracy Timmons (Steve Moore), three great-grandchildren, Zackary Todd, Colby Wink and Chris Wink; and one great-great-granddaughter Laila Todd.
A public viewing will be held at Watson Funeral Home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Millsboro Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
