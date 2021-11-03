Nicanor “Nick” Yengle, 90, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. He was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Sept. 16, 1931, to the late Nicanor and Lillian Yengle.
Nicanor retired from the U.S. Navy Reserves after serving 40 years as an aviation flight engineer. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. When he was not serving, he was a salesman working to support the family, starting with Fuller Brush and later selling insurance. Later in life, he began restoring vintage player pianos and doing piano tuning, which he did well into his 80s.
In addition to his parents, Yengle was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gloria Yengle, in September of 2021, as well as by a sister, Shirley Acampora. He is survived by four children, Mark Robert Yengle, Nora Y. McLaughlin, Nick Walter Yengle Jr. and Susan Y. Curnow. He was blessed with three grandchildren Erik C. McLaughlin, Lindsey M. Torell and Dylan Curnow.
A committal service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Chapel of the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home of Millsboro. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.