Nels Peter “Butch” Nelson III, 71, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, with his wife and only daughter, at his home of more than 40 years in Millsboro, Del., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Nelson was born on June 28, 1950, in Lewes, Del., to Nels P. Nelson Jr. and Louise Williams of Millsboro, Del. He had three siblings, Chris Salmon, Mike Nelson and Sharon Dunham.
Educated at Fork Union Military School, he was wise beyond his education. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1969, and after an honorable discharge in 1973, he moved back home to his beloved state of Delaware to help run the family business, H.E. Williams & Company.
Besides spending time and traveling with family and friends, Nelson’s passion was groundskeeping at the Millsboro Little League baseball fields. As a founding member of the Millsboro Little League Grounds Crew more than 30 years ago, he has touched many lives with his silent generosity and giving heart. He will be remembered for his quiet wit, his unfailing work ethic, his love of baseball and his commitment to his community.
Nelson is survived by his wife and one true love of 50 years, Carolyn Nelson; his cherished daughter and granddaughter, Lindsay and Riley Bertelli; and numerous loved ones.
Family and friends were invited to celebrate Nelson’s life in Millsboro at the visitation on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m., with funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m., at Grace United Methodist Church, 30 East Church Street, Millsboro. Food and fellowship will follow the funeral. Private interment will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Nelson’s memory to Millsboro Little League, P.O. Box 674, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.