Nellie Shaffer, 93, peacefully passed at the Delaware Hospice Center on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born in Alloway Township, N.J., on Dec. 14, 1929, to George Davis and Catherine Warren. She was the eldest of 10 brothers and sisters.
She met her lifelong partner of 50 years, Lewis G. Newsome, in Camden, N.J. The two shared a love that was infectious, making those around them to strive for a similar love. Whether one was blood-related or “adopted” (friends turned family) Shaffer was known as “grandma.”
She dedicated her life as a servant not only to her family and friends but in her faith in Jesus Christ. She often recounted memories of spending cherished time with grandchildren. She was active in the Lewes/Rehoboth, Del., community, attending the Cape Henlopen Senior Center and Saint Jude’s Catholic Church. She will be remembered for always caring for others and making amazing food.
Shaffer was preceded in death by her long-time love, Lewis G. Newsome. She is survived by two children, three step-children, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
The family thanked the staff at the Delaware Hospice Center of Milford, Del., for their outstanding care in keeping Shaffer comfortable as her time with them came to an end.
A viewing was planned on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., with funeral services to follow and interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice. Memorial gifts can be made over the phone, via check or by visiting https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/. Condolences can be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.