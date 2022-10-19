Nellie Marie Brittingham, 92, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Born on Feb. 14, 1930, in Lewes, Del., she graduated from Georgetown High School.
She was a bus driver for the Indian River School District for many years. She enjoyed shopping and going to Rehoboth Beach to enjoy the sights.
Brittingham was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Elvira Wilkins; husband, Harry W. Brittingham; and brother Lawrence Wilkins. She leaves her sons, Steve Brittingham (and Lee) and Gary Brittingham (and Linda); daughter, Holly Brittingham (and Terry Rutherford); grandchildren, Kyle Brittingham, Jon Brittingham (and Laura), Andi McCabe (and Steve); great-grandchildren, Sadie Brittingham, Beau Brittingham, Barret Brittingham, Lilly Brittingham, Taylor White (and Warren), Cade DuVall and Patrick McCabe; great-great-granddaughter, Andi Renee White; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Doris Wilkins; and sister-in-law Jane Lynn Wilkins. The family offered a special thank-you to Phyllis Collick, Brittingham’s longtime caregiver and friend, and to Debbie Walton, caregiver and friend.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brittingham’s memory to CHEER—Meals on Wheels, 546 S Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.