Neil W. Herrman, 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was born in Salem, N.J., on June 28, 1945, to Cornelius E. Herrman and Beatrice E. (Stump) Herrman.
Herrman served his country in the U. S. Navy, and after his tour was completed, he worked for the Diamond State Telephone Company/Bell Atlantic. He retired after 31 years of service.
The family expressed its appreciation to the hospital staff of Beebe Healthcare. Herrman was very appreciative of the treatment he received from all the wonderful caring nurses.
He was an avid Philadelphia sports team fan. He loved to play golf and cards, and over the years he made many life-long friends as a member of both the Three Little Bakers Golf Course in Pike Creek, Wilmington, Del., and Mulligans Pointe in Georgetown, Del. He loved spending time with his many friends, and he loved to help his family and friends whenever he could.
Herrman was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother-in-law, Phillip Rockwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kay (Ewart) Herrman; two children, Michael Herrman and his wife, Noelle, of Tampa, Fla., and Jay Herrman of Bend, Ore.; his much-loved granddaughter, Brooke Herrman of Tampa; and his sister, Ruth Rockwell of Zephyrhills, Fla.
A celebration of Herrman’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the Beebe Foundation; 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958; or to Meals on Wheels of Sarasota; P.O. Box 178; Sarasota, FL 34230, or to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity; P.O. Box 759; Georgetown, DE 19947.