Neal Gallagher, 88, of Ocean View, Del., passed away at his home on May 24, 2021. Born on Sept, 24, 1932, in Atlantic City, N.J., to Vincent and Marie Gallagher, Gallagher grew up in Swarthmore, Pa.
After a stint in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, when he was stationed in Newfoundland, Gallagher went to college at St. Bonaventure, Lock Haven University and Penn State, completing a master’s degree in education and pursuing a doctorate. He made a lifelong career as an educator, where his dedication in serving children led him to become the director of elementary education for the Keystone Central School District.
Gallagher met his wife, Diane, in Lock Haven, Pa. They were married for 60 years. They settled in that area, raising their family in Woolrich, Pa.
Sports were a mainstay of his life growing up in the Philadelphia area, playing football, basketball and lacrosse throughout his school years. Tennis became a passion later in life, and there was rarely a weekend that he was not on the courts. He would even play in the snow. After retiring, he relocated to the Bethany Beach area of Delaware, spending time with his family, playing tennis and teaching the locals how to effectively argue a perceived bad call on the tennis court.
In addition to his parents, Gallagher was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; sons Vance Gallagher and Shane Gallagher; and a sister, Patricia. He is survived by his sons, Kurt and his wife, Angela, of Suffern, N.Y., and Spencer Gallagher and his wife, Emily, of Princeton, N.J.; daughter, Maura MacIsaac, and her husband, Angus, of Ocean View, Del.; and daughter-in-law Tammy Gallagher of Lock Haven, Pa.; and six grandchildren, Jasper, Alena, Ry, Tess, Franny and Mia. He is also survived by his brothers, Vince and Gary Gallagher, and a sister, Gayle Hughes.
The family will plan a memorial at a later date. Cards may be sent to the family C/O, Maura MacIsaac, P.O. Box 1048, Ocean View DE 19970.