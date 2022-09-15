Naomi P. Morrison, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home. She was born in Lewes, Del., on Jan. 24, 1948, to the late Ernest Sturgis and Esther M. Phillips Sturgis.
Morrison tired from the USDA, where she worked as a meat inspector. She attended the Community Church of Oak Orchard, as well as St. John Second Baptist Church, where she served as an usher.
She enjoyed fishing, cooking, playing cards, dressing up and organizing family reunions. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Morrison was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bailey. She is survived by two sons, Melvin Winslow Phillips (and Jeanette) of Seaford, Del., and Efrem Phillips (and Curetha Blackinston) of Millsboro, Del.; two stepsons, Daniel S. Morris Jr. of Dover, Del., and Anthony Morris of Florida. She also leaves behind a brother, Pete Smith (and Gladys) of Cool Spring, Del.; and a sister, Dorothy “Dolly” Crawford of Milford, Del.; and a grandson, Efrem Emmanuel Phillips of Millsboro; along with extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Community Church of Oak Orchard at a later date. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.