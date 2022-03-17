Naomi C. Wells, 87, of Selbyville, Del., died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Midland County, Mich., daughter of the late James Clark and Augusta (Noack) Clark.
She had been a secretary in the Indian River School District, at Frankford Elementary School, for many years. After her retirement, she became a mentor at Phillip C. Showell Elementary and Selbyville Middle School. She was also a member of Coastal Community Church in Berlin.
Wells is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Hitchens of Willards, Md., and Bethany Wilkins of Selbyville, Del.; a son, Edgar Wells III of Gumboro, Del.; a brother, Phillip Clark of Stanton, Ky.; a sister, Joy Durben of Gumboro; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Wells’ life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Community Church, 10900 Ocean Gateway, Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.