Naomi B. Johnson, 84, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Bishopville, Md., daughter of the late Lloyd Bunting and Margaret (Savage) Bunting.
Before retiring, she had been a bank teller for Taylor Bank. She was also a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Edward” Johnson; and two daughters-in-law, Tammy S. Johnson and Tammy M. Johnson. She is survived by five sons, Walter H. Johnson of Selbyville, Brian E. Johnson and his wife, Lisa, of Berlin, and Ross Johnson and his wife, Theresa, Robert C. Johnson and Paul J. Johnson, all of Selbyville; a brother, Milby Bunting, also of Selbyville; three sisters, Cecile Lort of Selbyville, Mary Ann Layfield of Bishopville, Md., and Brenda Stevens of Selbyville; eight grandchildren, Hillary, Taylor, Jordan, Chris, Kodie, Trey, Eric and Holly; and nine great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Zion United Methodist Church on Back Creek Road in Bishopville, Md., where friends may call an hour prior. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery in Bishopville. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Venable, 11213 Beverly Street, Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.