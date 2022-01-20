Nancy Schmidt Mozal, 76, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., surrounded by her family. She was born in Baltimore, daughter of the late Charles J. Schmidt and Doris (Green) Schmidt.
Mozal graduated from Towson Senior High School in 1963. She attended Mercy Nursing School in 1962 and the Bard Avon Business School in 1964. She spent most of her career working with the people who had developmental disabilities, helping them to lead healthy and productive lives.
She was a devoted wife, mother and nana. She adored her family, and they adored her. She always put her family first and would sacrifice her own needs to make sure they were OK. She loved the Eastern Shore and especially the beach. She was happiest spending time on the beach with family, friends or just by herself.
Mozal is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jeffrey P. Mozal; her loving son, George S. Mozal and his wife, Ginny; her grandson, Justin C.Mozal; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alan and Holly Mozal; and her niece and nephews, Emily, Brad, Scott, Steve and Richard.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., where friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery in Allen. Md. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mozal’s memory may be made to https://bit.ly/mannysfanniesnancy. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.