Nancy Ruth Scott, 69, of Georgetown, Del., let this world peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born on Dec. 27, 1952.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Scott is survived by her daughter, Stacy Wilkins; son, Larry Clees; grandchildren, Jessica Caruana and John Roe; and great-grandchildren Victor and Ember Roe; and her siblings Velda Jacobs, Gary Beagles, Jimmy Lowery and Penny Bird.
A celebration of her life will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations in Scott’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.