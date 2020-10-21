Nancy M. Townsend, 80, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Milford, Del., on April 22, 1940, daughter of the late William Toomey and Bessie Emma (Niblett) Toomey.
She worked for several years as a secretary at Allen’s Hatchery in Dagsboro and also as a secretary for Holt’s Furniture in Millsboro, Del.
Townsend was a 31-year member of the Dagsboro Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, serving as past president and secretary. She was also a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro, Del. Townsend loved camping with her family, knitting and her canine companion, Josie.
In addition to her parents, Townsend was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil G. Townsend Sr., in 2010, and her four brothers, William, Roy, Fred and Milton Toomey. She is survived by her son, Virgil G. Townsend Jr.; two granddaughters, Donna-Kay and Kamryn Townsend of Laurel, Del.; a sister, Patsy Smith of Millsboro, Del.; a sister-in-law, Marie Thompson of Millsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Townsend’s life was held Oct. 20, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Frankford, Del., with interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Bethel U.M. Church; 32028 Sussex St.; Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.