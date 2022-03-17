Nancy Lou O’Brien Zawicki, 86 of Seaford, Del., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at ACTS Manor House in Seaford. She was born on Dec. 2, 1935, in Rochester, N.Y., daughter of the late Stephen Cornelius and Caroline Fisher (Ochenden) O’Brien.
Zawicki attended Holy Cross Grammar School and Our Lady of Mercy High School in Rochester, N.Y. She was a graduate, in the Class of 1957, of Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.), where she met her devoted husband. She worked as a supervisor of food service operations in various schools and healthcare facilities in New Jersey.
She was an avid reader and greatly enjoyed playing contract bridge. She and her husband shared a love of travel. She was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed classical and Big Band-era music and parties in the company of cherished friends. She contributed her time and talent to a variety of organizations. She volunteered with the Cornell Alumni Association and the American Association of University Women. She was also a State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor at the CHEER Center. She was a long-time communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine in Freehold, N.J., and more recently of The Parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach, Del.
In addition to her parents, Zawicki was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin O’Brien, and her sister, Mary Anne Caple. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, William J. Zawicki; her daughters, Mary Ellen Gonski (and Anthony) of Selbyville, Del., Kathleen Zawicki (and Tom Hoch) of Boxborough, Mass., Martha O’Neill (and Mark) of Belmar, N.J., and Patricia Stockman of Frederick, Md.; her eight grandchildren; her three great-grandchildren; and her second “family” the Pizza Gang in Freehold, N.J.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 528 E. Stein Highway, Seaford, Del. All are invited to attend the service via livestream by visiting https://www.facebook.com/OLLSeafordDE. Interment in Dunkirk, N.Y., will be determined at a later date. Final care for Zawicki was entrusted to Watson Yates Funeral Home & Crematorium, a Parsell Family Funeral Home, in Seaford, Del. Memorial contributions may be made in Zawicki’s memory to Cornell University Fund for Human Ecology, P.O. Box 37334 Boone, IA 50037, or https://www.human.cornell.edu/alumni/give. Zawicki’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.watsonyatesfuneralhome.com.