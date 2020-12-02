Nancy Lorraine Sprandel, 81, of Greencastle, Pa., formerly of Ocean View, Del., Hagerstown, Md., and Silver Spring, Md., passed away and went to her eternal rest on Nov. 25, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. She was born and raised in Hagerstown on Feb. 9, 1939, to the late Stuart Marne Asbury and the late June Lorraine (Shupp) Asbury.
She graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, Md., in 1956. Sprandel was employed by the Department of the Navy and by Vitro Corporation until her retirement to the Eastern Shore in 1995. She was a member of the Elks and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved reading and staying informed, music, camping, playing cards, board games and especially crocheting. She also adored working with the children as a member of her church, Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
Sprandel was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, aunt and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Sprandel, and by former husband, Joseph F. Heath.
She is survived by her sons, Michael L. Heath of San Francisco, Calif., and Robin M. Heath of Greencastle, Pa.; daughter, Sheryl E. Sprandel of Greencastle; stepson, Craig J. Sprandel of Port Orange, Fla.; brothers, Ronald S. Asbury and Paul D. Asbury; niece Lorraine (Asbury) Schnarrs; nephew, Jay Schnarrs; great-nephews, Ryan Schnarrs and Eric Schnarrs; and her cherished and numerous extended family members, friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Arrangements are by Rest Haven Funeral Home in Hagerstown, Md. A remembrance and celebration of life will follow at a later date, to be announced. Condolences may be sent online at www.rsthvn.com.