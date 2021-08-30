Nancy Lee (Pagnotto) Losneck, 76, of Longs, S.C., and formerly of Delaware, passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Nov. 7, 1944.
She was retired from work for Gannett newspapers. While living in Delaware, Losneck could often be found out on her boat, fishing and enjoying time on the water. She also spent time patrolling the Indian River Bay with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for more than 15 years.
Losneck is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Doris A. Shenton; her son, Mike Losneck (and Monica); her daughter, Toni Lee Atkins (and Chris); four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.