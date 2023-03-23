After a courageous fight against cancer, Nancy Lynne (Davis) Jewell, who was a resident of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, at 2:19 in the morning, at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Del.
Jewell received her high school diploma from Catonsville High School and went to Catonsville Community College after growing up in the Catonsville area of Maryland. She retired in 2003 after a career in the medical field as a transcriptionist and medical secretary.
She had a passion for adventure and the beach. She spent the first 32 years of her life in the area with her family in Forest Hill, Md., before retiring to the Selbyville/West Fenwick Island area of Delaware in 2015.
If anyone knew her, they would recognize her beautifully decorated homes, especially at Christmastime. She was very friendly and outgoing. She made many friends over the years in Maryland and Delaware. She especially enjoyed the ladies and others at Mariner’s Bethel UMC, and the Ladies Central and Ladies Book Club. As a member of the Bayview Landing Homeowners Association, she was involved in the Social and Pool committees, and made many friends in the Bayview Landing Community and in Ocean View, Del.
Jewell was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence, and mother, Rebecca Davis. She is survived by her sisters Judy Eckenrode and Barbara Stephenson; She is survived by her husband Jim, two daughters, Kelly and her husband Brian, and Laura and her husband Chris. She also had three grandchildren Brandon, Sarah, and Lucas. She is survived by many cousins, a large extended family, and many close friends made throughout her life.