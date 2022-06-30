Nancy Jane Hitchens, 71, of Millsboro, Del., passed away suddenly on Monday, June 27, 2022, at home.
She was born in Salisbury, Md. on Dec. 28, 1950, to the late Albert and Helen Shockley Parker. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her stepmother Phyllis Parker.
She was employed by Dutton Bus Service Inc. where she worked as a bus driver for 18 years and also worked at the Library of Congress for five years. When she wasn’t working, she was taking care of her home and family. She married James Hitchens on June 21, 1987, and together they raised two children.
In her spare time, you could find her reading, cooking, canning vegetables, camping, or sitting on her back porch watching the birds. She loved people and loved to talk. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, James Hitchens of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Daniel Hickman of Millsboro, Del., and a daughter Jaime Swartz (Aaron) of Dagsboro, Del. She also has two siblings Ed Dutton of Millsboro and Donna Causey (Ken) of Delmar, Del. She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Shelby Hickman and Alison Swartz, as well as four nephews: Gerald Wayne Dutton, Allen Dutton, Steve Causey, and Kevin Causey along with their families. She is also survived by her three feline friends “Tom,” “Charlie” and “Lucy,” whom she adored as well as extended family members and many friends.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 1-2 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Nancy’s memory to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.