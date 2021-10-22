Nancy J. Swann, 77, of Selbyville, died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer and kidney failure. She was born in Federalsburg, Md., on May 4, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Melvin and Alice (Jones) Connelly.
She worked hand and hand with her husband, Jim, in running the family business, Cygnet Construction. She was the office manager and bookkeeper of the family business for 40 years. She took great pride in her work in helping grow the family business as well being a fulltime homemaker. The family is not sure which was more organized — the office or the home, but both were well-run. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, doing crossword puzzles, reading and gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jim Swann, and a son, Ted Gollicker, of Lewes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Melody and Judy Dukes.
Jim and Ted would like to give special thanks to her niece, Crystal Murray, and her family, who helped with her care over the past weeks.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Roxana Cemetery in Roxana.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Roxana Vol. Fire Co., 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945 or to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, P.O. Box 95000-7470, Philadelphia, PA 19195-7470.
