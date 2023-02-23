Nancy Ellen Downs, 86, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Feb. 13, 2023, at Caroline Co. Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Denton, Md. She was born on March 12, 1936, to the late Russell Townsend and Molly Jane Moore Townsend in Salisbury, Md.
She had an extensive career working for the John L. Briggs Construction Co. and the H.G. Mitchell Accounting Firm, and later in life did stints as a retail clerk at Peebles, Marshalls and Liz Claibourne. Her hobbies included reading, knitting and sewing. She loved the beach and her cats.
In addition to her parents, Downs was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Moore and Jane Dodd. She is survived by two children, Joseph Steven Forst, and his fiancée, Gail Fleetwood, of Georgetown, Del.; and Jeffrey Daniel Forst and his wife, Bonnie, of Greensboro, Md. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Christopher Russell Forst and Hunter Godfrey Forst, both of Lewes, Del. She leaves behind many friends and acquaintances, and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service was to be at St. Johns United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gravel Hill Road, Georgetown, Del., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, with Kenny Dodd officiating. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.