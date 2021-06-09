Nancy E. Campbell, 71, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Milford, Del., on Nov. 5, 1949, to the late Wilson E. Campbell Sr, and Edna Brittingham Campbell.
Campbell retired from work for the State of Delaware, for which she worked as a teacher for more than 20 years.
She attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro. She was an avid reader and had a love for cats. In addition to loving and caring for her own cats, one could be sure that if there was a stray cat around, she would feed it.
Campbell is survived by one brother, Wilson E. Campbell Jr. and his companion, Lynn Baker, of Millsboro, Del.; and a nephew, Tony Campbell of Selbyville, Del.
A private service was held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Coastal Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 1125, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.