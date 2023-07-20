On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Nancy Dunn Baskin passed away at her home in Dagsboro, Del., after a long health battle.
She graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in English. A life-long educator, she was a passionate teacher and dedicated department head at multiple Montgomery County (Md.) Public Schools, an innovative principal at a small Catholic school in Orangeburg, S.C., and an inspiration for countless students and co-workers. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends and spending time in nature with her dog, Bash.
Baskin was preceded in death by her father, Albert Dunn; brother Kevin; and sister Cyrille. Devoted mother of Ellen, Allison and Madeline Baskin, mother-in-law to Matthew Johnson and Shea O’Brien, aunt to many loved nieces and nephews, Baskin is also survived by her mother, Joan Dunn-Williams; her brother Patrick; and her sisters Faith, Celia and Erin.
A private memorial was planned in Millville, Del., on Monday, July 17, 2023.