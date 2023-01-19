Nancy Carol (Spiering) Ober, 74, passed on Dec. 15, 2022, at Accent Care Hospice in Wilmington, Del., with her daughter, Robin, by her side. Ober was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and bravely fought the disease for many years, defying the odds and grim predictions from her doctors.
She attended Greensboro (Md.) School and then North Caroline High School, graduating in 1966. She then attended Salisbury University, graduating in 1972 with a degree in elementary education, and later obtained her master’s degree in education in 1990. She taught at Denton Elementary School, in Denton, Md., for more than 30 years. Throughout her career, her greatest talent and passion was teaching children to read and instilling in them a life-long love for reading.
Ober’s favorite place was the beach, and she moved to the Bethany Beach area in the mid-1990s. She loved spending time with her family and cherished neighborhood friends, relaxing at the beach, taking long walks and reading books.
“Our family will treasure each and every memory with Nancy, most especially our summers at the beach, where Nancy made sure that her granddaughters learned the fine art of enjoying leisurely days with their toes in the sand, building sandcastles, swimming, flying kites, collecting shells, and watching sunsets.”
Surviving Ober are her daughter, Robin Ober Cooley; her son-in-law, James Cooley; and her two granddaughters, Emma M. Cooley and Mairin E. Cooley of South Burlington, Vt. She is also survived by her mother, Gertrude “Peggy” Spiering of Henderson, Md., and her brothers, Rick Spiering, of Greensboro, Md., and Ron Spiering (and Terry Holden), of Goldsboro, Md.
A memorial service and celebration of Ober’s life will be held for family and friends in early summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a donation to the Caroline County Public Library, Children’s Services, c/o Debby Bennett, Executive Director, 100 Market Street, Denton, MD 21629.