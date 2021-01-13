Nancy C. Gallons, 76, of South Bethany, Del., and formerly of Claymont, Del., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her three children. She was born in Milford, Del., to the late George R. Campbell and Jane R. Campbell.
She was a graduate of Watertown (Conn.) High School, in the Class of 1962, and Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, Del., in the Class of 1965. She was a geriatric nurse for 20 years at Ingleside Retirement Apartments in Wilmington. In the last five years of her career, she worked at an assisted living facility in Newark, Del.
Gallons had a passion for cooking and entertaining. She also was an avid tennis player and bowler. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed horseback riding and both water- and snow-skiing.
She was an active member in the Episcopal Church, including Christ Church of Ridley Park, Pa., the Cathedral Church of Saint John in Wilmington, and most recently St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del.
Gallons was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James E. Gallons Jr.; her parents, George and Jane Campbell of Claymont; her brother, Robert M. Campbell of Baltimore, Md.; and her maternal aunt and uncle, John and Marie Felton of Wallingford, Pa. She is survived by her children, Judith A. Gallons of South Bethany, James E. Gallons III of Raleigh, N.C., and Jennie G. Ferdinand and her husband, Christopher, of Clayton, N.C.; her grandchildren, James E. Gallons IV, Abbey Gallons, Madeline Ferdinand and Kelly James Ferdinand; and her cousin, John Felton Jr. of San Francisco, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to St. Martha’s Episcopal Church; 117 Maplewood St.; P.O. Box 1478; Bethany Beach, DeE 19930, or to Christ Church; 104 Nevin St.; Ridley Park, PA 19078. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.