Nancy Ann Johnson Carmine, 78, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home. She was born on July 29, 1943, in Milford, Del.
She was a talented artist and painted many beautiful canvasses with oil and water paints. She was also an avid reader. She retired from Hercules Corporation, and enjoyed teaching at the Millsboro Art League and volunteered at the Millsboro Public Library.
Carmine was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Edwin Johnson and Marion Kramlich ‘Tookie’ Johnson. She leaves behind her loving husband of 45 years, Bruce Carmine; and a sister, Judy Woody and her husband, Sgt. Master James Michael Woody, Ret.
A visitation was planned on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Funeral services were to be conducted by the Rev. Joshua Berry at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 East Church Street, Millsboro, Del., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Interment was to be in Millsboro Cemetery, following the service, with a meal provided afterward at the Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Flowers may be sent to Watson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Millsboro Art League, P.O. Box 1043, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.