Nancy A. Brown, 77, of Millville, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on July 4, 1943, daughter of the late James J. Lee and the late Anna (Lewandowski) Lee.
She had a long successful career as a rental agent and Realtor. Brown loved her family and would do anything for them. She enjoyed going to the horse races with her son. Brown also enjoyed playing bingo and cards, and spending time on Facebook catching up with her extended family members and friends. She was loved by her kids and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brown. She is survived by her four children, Bonnie Hackendorn, Robert M. Hackendorn III, Christine Corrigan and Christian Hackendorn; eight grandchildren, Jack Corrigan, Isabelle Edwards, Noah and Oliver Hackendorn, Colton Nichols, and John, Shane and Michael Miller; and four great-grandchildren.
Services and burial will be private.