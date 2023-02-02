Myrtle Mae Hazzard, 96, of Millsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. She was born in Millsboro, Del., on Nov. 29, 1926, to the late John and Delema Conaway.
Hazzard retired from work for ACME markets in Laurel, Del.. where she worked as a cashier. After retiring, she was a homemaker and enjoyed breeding and raising Persian and Himalayan cats. She was a founding member of the Dagsboro Church of God and loved the Lord. She will be remembered as a hard-working woman who took pride in her garden and yard. She could be seen working outside most days, from sun up to sun down. She loved her family with all her heart, and they were her greatest blessing. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Hazzard was proceeded in death by her husband, James E. Hazzard III; a son, James E. “Jimmy” Hazzard IV; and her sister Mildred V. Timmons Bailey. She is survived by a son, Reginald A. Hazzard (and Sharon) of Millsboro, Del. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory a granddaughter, Kimberly Pettyjohn (and Kenny) of Millsboro, Del.; two grandsons, Allen Hazzard (and Jessica) and Colin Hazzard, both of Millsboro; and three great-grandchildren, Payton Pettyjohn, Paxton Pettyjohn and Abby Hazzard. She is also survived by other special family members Sue Bonaventure, Pamela Long, Lily Martin and Klaire Casale.
A funeral service will be held Friday Feb. 3, 2023, at Watson Funeral Home, located at 211 Washington St. Millsboro, Del., at 1 p.m., where family and friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for visitation. Interment will follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro.