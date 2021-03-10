Myrtle Bishop Hickman, 99, of Bishopville, Md., died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Berlin (Md.) Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Viola Quillen Bishop and the late David Pasher Bishop.
She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Bishopville, where she taught Sunday school for 60 years and was a teacher for the Vacation Bible School. She also was a member of the Gideon’s Auxiliary and the Tuesday Morning Bible Study.
In 2011, Hickman was named a Gem of Worcester County by the Worcester County (Md.) Commission for Women. She had worked with her husband at the former Milford Tractor Co. in Selbyville, Del., and the English’s diner in Ocean City, Md.
Hickman was preceded in death by her husband, Cashar James Hickman, and by her sister, Mildred Bishop West. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Hickman Venable and her husband, Bill, of Bishopville; her granddaughter, Ellen Venable Passwater and her husband, Michael, of Gainesville, Fla.; her great-grandsons, Matthew Passwater and his wife, Chelsea, of Greenville, N.C., and Thomas Passwater of Syracuse, N.Y.; two great-great-grandchildren, Audrey and Jamison Passwater of Greenville; her half-sister, Carol Parsons and her husband, Richard, of Salisbury, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
A calling hour and funeral service were held on March 7, 2021, at the Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Interment will be at Bishopville (Md.) Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion U.M. Church; c/o Rita Pace; 10011 Mason Rd.; Berlin, MD 21811, or to Diakonia, Inc.; 12747 Old Bridge Rd.; Ocean City, MD 21842.