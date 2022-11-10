Myra Jane Apicella, 91, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Lewistown, Pa., on June 4, 1931, daughter of the late William James LeCompte and the late Blanche (Lockett) LeCompte.
Apicella was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the sweetest woman one could have ever have met. She enjoyed bowling.
In addition to her parents, Apicella was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Apicella, in 2019, and a son, Thomas M. Apicella. Myra is survived by a son, William J. Apicella of Lewes, Del.; a daughter, Anna Marie Apicella of Towson, Md.; two grandchildren, Albert E. Apicella and Thomas M. Apicella Jr.; and a great-grandson, Nino Apicella.
A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., where a viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.