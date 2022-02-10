Mother Doris Elizabeth Cannon, 85, departed this life peacefully, with her loved ones by her side, at TidalHealth in Seaford, Del., on Jan. 31, 2022. She began life’s journey on May 14, 1936, born in Norfolk, Va., to Earl Holloway and Alice Lassiter.
Cannon was educated at Phillis Wheatley in Bridgeville, Del., and later began her career at Allen’s Food in Harbeson, Del., from which she retired after 47 years of service.
She married her Elwood Cannon Jr., and their union birthed seven children. In April of 1971, she became a widow and never remarried. She successfully raised all of her children and was able to enjoy five generations of her family.
At 34 years old, Cannon accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at Refuge Temple in Seaford, Del. Throughout her Christian journey, she attended and visited Tabernacle of Prayer in Salisbury, Md., Word Alive Ministries in Harrington, Del., and Crossroads Community Church in Georgetown, Del., and she ended her journey where it all began, at Refuge Temple under the leadership of Angela Cannon. She was known to many as “Mother Doris.” She loved the Lord, and her favorite song was “Blessed Assurance, Jesus is Mine.” Her favorite scripture was Psalms 103, in its entirety.
She loved spending time with her family and made sure she was at every family event even when her health was not at its best. Over the last 10 years she has enjoyed life under the care of her Daughter Alice Bynum with the help of the rest of her children.
Cannon was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Cannon Jr.; her mother, Alice Lassiter; her sister, Ruthie Mclendon; her son, Bruce Cannon Sr., who was married to Sarah Cannon of Coverdale, De.; her grandson, Bruce Cannon Jr.; and her granddaughter, Coffy Smith-Mumford. She leaves an abundance of love, memories and joys to be cherished by her remaining six children, Alice Cannon-Bynum (and Bryant Bynum) of Harrington, Del., Corbert Cannon Sr. (husband of the late Gloria Cannon) of Bridgeville, Del., Belinda Cannon (and James Reilly) of Seaford, Del., Wayne Cannon Sr. of Seaford, Del., Wendell Cannon Sr. (and Audra Cannon) of Seaford, Del., and Bridgett Cannon of Seaford, Del.; 23 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family members and friends. She is greatly missed and will forever live in the hearts of her loved ones and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Rd, Georgetown, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery, 300 S. Rehoboth Blvd, Milford, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.