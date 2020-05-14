Morris L. Simms Jr., 67, of Bridgeville, Del., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del., following a long battle of physical and emotional illness. He was born on May 23, 1952, in Milford, Del., son of the late Morris L. Simms Sr. and Norma Estella Simms.
Simms was the second of eight children and was raised in Federalsburg, Md., and Greenwood, Del. He worked hard to provide for his family, holding positions as a landscaper, farmer, welder and machinist. He performed simonizing, detailing automobiles, driving trucks and selling cosmetics. Simms did anything necessary to make sure his family was well taken care of.
His interests were many and varied, including hunting, fishing, music and refurbishing cars. He loved a good soul tune — any R&B — and skillfully played guitar. Simms loved to dance, too. He never met a stranger. He always enjoyed meeting and befriending new people. Simms found joy in the simple things in life, like eating fried chicken for breakfast, lunch and dinner; drinking an ice-cold Pepsi, pots and pots of coffee, sharing an RC, or a big town pie. He was a great cook who perfected sweet rice and loved cooking it for his younger siblings and children.
Simms was raised as a Christian and passed those beliefs onto his children. Throughout life’s challenges, however — especially toward the end of his earthly life — he rested his hope in the real life, resurrection and the promise of paradise, where he knew he would be free of pain and suffering.
Above all, Simms cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He made sure to stay in contact with everyone by visiting, making phone calls and writing letters. His family meant everything to him, and he was an awesome husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was loved by many and will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Simms was preceded in death by his siblings Sherri (Simms) Malone and Michael C. Simms Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 10 years, Jamie T. Thomas of Bridgeville; his children, Morris Lee Simms III, Lakashia Simms, Trevion Simms, Zyeed Simms and Sheena Baynard; his grandchildren, Corby, Kaya, Idalis and spouse, Rivera, Nyra, Monchelle, Shayheem, Tyrese, Tara, Dinzel, Matthew, Ayanna, Aigner and Armani; his great-grandchildren, Shayheem Jr. and Aubrey; his brothers Lionel Simms, Richard Simms, Keith Simms and David Simms; his sisters Lori (Simms) Watson and Schiendel (Simms) Barracks; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His family extended their heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the amazing outpouring of love and support at this difficult time. “Don’t forget the Paradise Hope! Have courage until then.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of Simms’ life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.