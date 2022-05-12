Monikki Sharee Williams, 34, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Salisbury, Md., to the late William Manuel Williams and to Annette Williams Cephas, who survives her.
She was employed as a customer service leader for Walmart for more than 10 years. She was a 2005 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, earned a CNA certificate and was taking college courses in nursing at the time of her death.
Williams enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, singing, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as being quiet, friendly, likeable, loveable, having a big heart and a little spoiled. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, godmother and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her mother, Annette Cephas, Williams is survived by her maternal grandparents, Kendall and Alice Price of Berlin, Md.; two sisters Eleasha Williams-Purnell of Millsboro, Del., and Sherri Manuel of Maryland; and a brother, Leroy Manuel of Snow Hill, Md. She also leaves behind three nieces whom she adored, Anika Purnell, Jaylin Purnell and A’Goddess Purnell; as well as two nephews, Cornell and Cayden Contee; and a godson, Kyron Williams-Hunt. She is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A funeral was to be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Curtis Cemetery in Bishopville, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.