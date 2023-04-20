Moira Radcliffe, 80, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home. She was born in New Castle upon Tyne in Northeast England, to Joyce Crowe and Jimmy Stuart.
She met Joseph Radcliffe while on vacation in a little town in Scotland called Dumfries. Two and half years later, they were married in Philadelphia, on July 11, 1964. After a brief honeymoon, they left for New London where they were greeted by the wives of the crew of Joe Radcliffe’s submarine.
A year later, their first son, Sean, arrived and joined the Navy family. After leaving the Navy in 1968, they moved to Manassas, Va., and Joe Radcliffe started his civilian life working for Carrier Air Conditioning. Their second son, Ian, arrived three years later.
Moira Radcliffe took great joy in caring for her family throughout her life and in keeping house. She enjoyed wood, making and selling small decorative items at shows. She was an assistant soccer coach and traced her genealogy, as well as that of friends in the community.
Radcliffe is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joe; two sons, Sean and Ian (and Tracy); two grandchildren, Cameron and Madison; a brother, Alec; and a sister, Janice.
A funeral service was to be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Melson Funeral Services Ocean View Chapel, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, donors can consider a contribution to Gary Sinise Foundation by visiting www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate. Online memorial contributions can be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.