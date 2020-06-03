Mitzie A. Smith, 84, passed away and went home to be with the angels early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020. She was born in Ohio on July 6, 1935, but spent the majority of her life in Baltimore, Md.
Smith retired in 1998 from a long career at Sears department stores to enjoy life at the beach. Smith enjoyed crafting, cooking, attending American Legion events and reading. She was an avid reader who read almost every murder mystery she could find.
To those who knew her well, Smith was sassy old bird who loved her family and friends fiercely. She was straightforward with her comments and thoughtful with her actions. When the house was full of noise and chaos, Smith was happiest. Even when her mind began to fail her, she enjoyed sitting in the background and just listening to a room full of commotion. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Renard and Ina Hutchinson; husband, David Hardesty; son, Ronald Hardesty; dearest friend, B.J. Kowalski; and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Willis; favorite son-in-law, Steve Willis; brother, John Hutchinson; her beloved grandchildren, Steven Willis Jr. and his wife, Michelle, David Willis, Jennifer Williams and her husband, Marcus, Michael Willis and his wife, Genny, Christopher Hardesty and Ronnie Hardesty; her great-grandchildren Steven Willis III, Andrea, Rebecca, Kierra and Kailyn and her girlfriend, Kristine Johnson, Riley, Tessa, Deacon and Breelynn; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, great-grandnieces and cousins.
A graveside service will be held privately on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.