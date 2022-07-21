Minos “Garrison” Lewis, 90, of Dagsboro, Del., died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 9, 1931, in Roxana, Del., son of the late Willie G. Lewis and Ray Evelyn (Godfrey) Lewis.
He graduated from Selbyville High School. He was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Army for 9.5 years. He was stationed in Germany for 1.5 years and had lots of stories to tell of his time there.
He was retired from work, was a pipefitter at Dupont, with 35.5 years of service, and was a member of Delaware #37 Masonic Lodge, and life member of the VFW #7234, American Legion Post #24 and East Sussex Moose.
Lewis was preceded in death by two brothers, Orlando Lewis and Carl Lewis; and two sisters, Catherine Northam and Gladys Lekites. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Richardson Lewis; a son, Craig E. Lewis and his wife, Valerie, of Millsboro, Del.; a daughter, Karen L. Mumford and her husband, Reese, of Millsboro; a sister, Harriett Rayne of Millsboro; two grandchildren, Lauren Gebhart and Brandon Lewis; and a great-grandchild, Nate Gebhart.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, Del. Visitation will take place one hour before the service. Burial will be in Roxana Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lewis’ memory may be made to Delaware Masonic Lodge, Building Fund, P.O. Box 411, Dagsboro, DE. 19939. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.