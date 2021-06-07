Minnie Mae (West) Hudson, 87, of Seaford, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home. She was born in Georgetown, Del., on Oct. 5, 1933, daughter of the late Garfield West and Effie (Holston) West.
Hudson raised chickens for a while, prior to working for Perdue Processing in Georgetown, Del., as a line leader.
She loved completing puzzle books, and reading newspapers and magazines. She was a caregiver and was always willing to help others. She will be remembered for her amazing memory, and her cheerful and upbeat personality.
In addition to her parents, Hudson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Wilson Hudson, in 1976; four brothers, Harvey G. West in 2003, Norman L. West in 1997, Preston T. West in 2006 and Donald L. West in 2018; a sister, Janie Rementer in the 1980s; and a niece-in-law, Mary E. Scott, in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Hudson of Seaford, Del.; her sister, Margaret Scott and her husband, Charles, of Millsboro, Del., and their son, Chuck Scott of Georgetown; and several other nieces and nephews.
The family expressed their appreciation to Delaware Hospice, and the staff of nurses and doctors, along with the family and close friends who visited Hudson over the last month of her illness. A private graveside service will be held at Millsboro Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Hudson’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements were by the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.